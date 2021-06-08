Cim LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cim LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 2.8% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $332,245,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,261,000 after buying an additional 328,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.93. 4,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

