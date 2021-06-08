Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 137,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,989. The stock has a market cap of $802.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. Research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

