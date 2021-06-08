Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:RKT traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,429 ($84.00). 238,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,179 ($80.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of £45.88 billion and a PE ratio of 38.68.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

