Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.8786 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

