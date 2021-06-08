City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of City worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in City by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in City by 1,430.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in City by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

