Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. 3,686,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -252.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

