CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Head to Head Survey

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CleanSpark alerts:

This table compares CleanSpark and Open Text’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 55.93 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -31.71 Open Text $3.11 billion 4.28 $234.23 million $2.80 17.39

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.1, indicating that its share price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% Open Text 4.69% 22.03% 8.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CleanSpark and Open Text, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Open Text 1 3 5 0 2.44

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.05%. Open Text has a consensus target price of $55.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Open Text.

Summary

Open Text beats CleanSpark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. It also offers digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, ATOS International S.A.S., Capgemini Technology Services SAS, and Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.