CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 367.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428,886 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of CNH Industrial worth $107,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -903.50 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

