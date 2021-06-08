Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Sells A$2,492,880.00 in Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider Donald McGurk sold 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.33 ($13.09), for a total value of A$2,492,880.00 ($1,780,628.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.

