Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,360 shares of company stock valued at $527,076. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

