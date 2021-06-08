Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,360 shares of company stock valued at $527,076. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,952. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

