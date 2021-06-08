Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.7% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 96,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

