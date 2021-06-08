Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.40

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $18.40. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 34,178 shares traded.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, VP Lee Bagwell acquired 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry acquired 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

