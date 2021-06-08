Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,854. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIX opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

