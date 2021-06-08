Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 23,183 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $14,732,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $308,992,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $6,826,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $7,141,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.85.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

