Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16,108.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 291,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 289,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 143.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,450 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Shares of BNGO opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNGO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.