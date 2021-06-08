Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,584 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $791,000.

Shares of DINT opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06. Davis Select International ETF has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

