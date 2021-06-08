Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 988 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

