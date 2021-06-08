Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

