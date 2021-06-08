Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 599 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 915% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $4,374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 71.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 392,563 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,256 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.45 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.