Comparing DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and DNP Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 93.36% 8.29% 3.97% DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and DNP Select Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 3 0 2.40 DNP Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than DNP Select Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and DNP Select Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.23 $31.68 million $1.17 13.39 DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than DNP Select Income Fund.

Risk & Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNP Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. DNP Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and DNP Select Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats DNP Select Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the Utility sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Utilities Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Utility Bond Index. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 26, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

