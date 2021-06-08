Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,420.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420.56 ($18.56).

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CPG traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,628 ($21.27). The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,766.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.