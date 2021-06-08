Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,744 ($35.85). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.28), with a volume of 73,370 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,601.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

