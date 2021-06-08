Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

CNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.22.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.70 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.