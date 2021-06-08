Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.