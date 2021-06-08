Contrasting CI Financial (CIXX) and Its Competitors

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) is one of 69 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CI Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CI Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CI Financial
|$1.23 billion
|$355.32 million
|10.16
|CI Financial Competitors
|$2.42 billion
|$240.19 million
|18.71
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CI Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CI Financial
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.71
|CI Financial Competitors
|640
|2924
|3084
|115
|2.40
CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 4.43%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
49.1% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares CI Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CI Financial
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CI Financial Competitors
|33.95%
|33.03%
|12.44%
Summary
CI Financial competitors beat CI Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.
