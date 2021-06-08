Contrasting GoodRx (GDRX) & The Competition

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GoodRx to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GoodRx alerts:

This table compares GoodRx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million -$293.62 million -41.28 GoodRx Competitors $1.10 billion -$61.54 million 21.25

GoodRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A GoodRx Competitors -26.00% -1,864.89% -9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44 GoodRx Competitors 613 2950 4470 87 2.50

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.17%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.86%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GoodRx rivals beat GoodRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.