Contrasting Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) & Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 1 9 0 2.90 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rapid7 currently has a consensus target price of $100.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. Tuya has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Tuya.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and Tuya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $411.49 million 11.30 -$98.85 million ($1.35) -62.48 Tuya $179.87 million 72.54 -$66.91 million N/A N/A

Tuya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -24.34% -177.30% -7.63% Tuya N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tuya beats Rapid7 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS offering enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart real estate, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industry. Tuya Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, China with additional locations at Santa Clara, California; Gurugram, India; Dusseldorf, Germany; Antioquia, Colombia; Tokyo, Japan; Shenzhen, China; and Los Angeles, California.

