Contrasting United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 19.64% 5.74% 0.24% United Bancshares 23.91% 15.33% 1.67%

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and United Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 1 6 1 0 2.00 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and United Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.49 $703.03 million N/A N/A United Bancshares $67.03 million 1.59 $13.76 million N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares.

Summary

United Bancshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions, including life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Baltics, Germany, and Poland. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.