Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$10.25 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTS. Eight Capital raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian set a C$9.25 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

