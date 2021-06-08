Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$10.25 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTS. Eight Capital raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian set a C$9.25 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

