Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

