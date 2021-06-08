Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

CHX opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

