Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $259,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Catalent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

