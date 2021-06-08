Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 10,088 Shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 1.81% of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.

GXF opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22.

