Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

