Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 84,730 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,730 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 178,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

