Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) vs. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Critical Comparison

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Costamare and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Costamare currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.78%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.06%. Given Costamare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 9.50% 11.82% 5.14% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Costamare and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $460.32 million 2.99 $8.88 million $1.02 11.06 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.22 $517.96 million $4.96 8.57

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Costamare. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Costamare beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 87 vessels. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

