Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.56. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.