Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%.
Shares of COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.56.
In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
