Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%.

Shares of COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.56.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.42.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.