Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $250.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.78.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a one year low of $211.54 and a one year high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.