Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $326.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $386.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COUP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.56. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

