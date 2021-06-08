Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $254.00. The stock had previously closed at $236.73, but opened at $214.52. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares last traded at $217.04, with a volume of 38,008 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COUP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.21.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

