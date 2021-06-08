Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $254.00. The stock had previously closed at $236.73, but opened at $214.52. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares last traded at $217.04, with a volume of 38,008 shares trading hands.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COUP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.21.
In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.45.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
