Credit Suisse Group Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $360.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.15.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $329.82. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,201. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.93 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.