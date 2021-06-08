Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

GLPEY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

