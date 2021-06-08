Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.