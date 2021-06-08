Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.15 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $537,949.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000754 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.