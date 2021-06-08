Critical Analysis: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Biltrite and The AZEK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A The AZEK 1 4 13 1 2.74

The AZEK has a consensus target price of $44.22, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given The AZEK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The AZEK is more favorable than American Biltrite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Biltrite and The AZEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Biltrite $202.59 million 0.04 $8.30 million N/A N/A The AZEK $899.26 million 7.19 -$122.23 million $0.59 70.78

American Biltrite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The AZEK.

Profitability

This table compares American Biltrite and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Biltrite N/A N/A N/A The AZEK -8.42% 8.82% 5.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of The AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of The AZEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The AZEK beats American Biltrite on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Biltrite Company Profile

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

