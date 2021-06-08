Critical Comparison: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stryker and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 6 13 0 2.60 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Stryker presently has a consensus target price of $268.18, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Stryker.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 9.57% 21.90% 8.71% Merit Medical Systems 0.44% 10.74% 6.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryker and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.35 billion 6.55 $1.60 billion $7.43 33.59 Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 3.49 -$9.84 million $1.65 36.40

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Merit Medical Systems. Stryker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats Merit Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, swab and collection systems, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, advanced over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

