Critical Contrast: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) & Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 7.43 -$62.30 million $1.19 28.63 Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.57 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -27.27

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -20.65% -3.82% -2.03% Summit Hotel Properties -86.65% -14.90% -7.00%

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Summit Hotel Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

