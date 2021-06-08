CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. 62,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $325,350. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $8,786,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.